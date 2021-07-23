Westchester Community College inks paramedicine student transfer pact with U. of New Haven

Westchester Community College (WCC) has signed a new transfer agreement with the University of New Haven.

The agreement will allow WCC graduates to enroll in the Connecticut school’s paramedicine degree completion program to earn a bachelor’s degree in that discipline.

According to the schools, students with a National Registry Paramedic Certification who have graduated from WCC’s paramedic associate degree program can now apply a maximum of 56 credits – along with six credits earned through their paramedic certification – toward their bachelor’s degree at the university.

The agreement also allows WCC students to receive a discounted rate per credit for either online or on-ground studies.

“Being located in one of the original epicenters of the Covid-19 pandemic in the U.S., Westchester Community College and its students have played a critical role in responding to this health crisis,” said WCC President Belinda S. Miles.

“This agreement enables our students to advance their studies in preparation for the first-responder roles they selflessly seek in order to serve our community<” she continued. “We value this partnership with the University of New Haven as a way for our students to earn the qualifications and skill set required for them to reach their career goals.”