Stamford medical/office building listed at $6.75M

880 Canal St., a medical/office building in Stamford, has been listed for sale at $6.75 million.

The two-story, 20,136-square-foot property was built in 1960 and has been owner-occupied by Cornell University Veterinary Specialists since 2010. The latter said it would be open to a short-term lease-back of the entire building, which also includes a 68-space parking lot.

Based in Stamford’s South End and adjacent to ITV/Wheelhouse Entertainment’s production hub, the property is being represented for sale by Cushman & Wakefield’s Capital Markets Group.