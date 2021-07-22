Home Fairfield Panera Café coming to Monroe

Panera Café coming to Monroe

By
Phil Hall
-

The first East Coast location for Panera’s new bakery-café concept will be opening at the Towne Line Plaza in Monroe.

Artist’s rendering of the new Panera Café concept.

In May, the restaurant chain announced the updated Panera Café concept will feature enhanced digital capabilities, personalized options and more drive-thru access.

According to The Monroe Sun, the Connecticut location will be the second unit featuring the new design, following one now being built in the company’s headquarters city of St. Louis.

Monroe’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved a Panera Bread restaurant at 205 Monroe Turnpike in January 2020, but the project was stopped after the Covid-19 pandemic took root. Mike Schinella, the property owner, presented a new proposal in March for a 3,600-square-foot Panera Café, which received the commission’s amended approval.

Phil Hall
http://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

