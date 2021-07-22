Panera Café coming to Monroe

The first East Coast location for Panera’s new bakery-café concept will be opening at the Towne Line Plaza in Monroe.

In May, the restaurant chain announced the updated Panera Café concept will feature enhanced digital capabilities, personalized options and more drive-thru access.

According to The Monroe Sun, the Connecticut location will be the second unit featuring the new design, following one now being built in the company’s headquarters city of St. Louis.

Monroe’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved a Panera Bread restaurant at 205 Monroe Turnpike in January 2020, but the project was stopped after the Covid-19 pandemic took root. Mike Schinella, the property owner, presented a new proposal in March for a 3,600-square-foot Panera Café, which received the commission’s amended approval.