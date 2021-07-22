Metro-North’s Hudson Valley ferry service returns Aug. 30

Metro-North has announced the Haverstraw-Ossining and Newburgh-Beacon ferry services that were suspended in April 2020 at the start of the pandemic will resume on Aug. 30.

The ferry service will connect with morning and afternoon peak trains at Beacon and Ossining. The new schedules will be made available in early August.

In a press statement, Metro-North said the resumption of services will coincide with the railroad’s upcoming service increase, which takes effect with the Aug. 29 timetables. Metro-North is expecting to increase train service to 83% of its pre-pandemic levels.

“We are so excited to see the region continue to recover, and our weekday ridership has increased steadily all spring and into the summer,” said MTA President Catherine Rinaldi. “Our late August service increase will provide even more travel options for people ready to return to the office after Labor Day.

“Restoring ferry service during weekday peak periods will give our Rockland and Orange County customers returning to work additional options for getting to and from the City and other destinations along Metro-North’s Hudson Line,” Rinaldi added.