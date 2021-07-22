Stamford pizzeria adds second Long Island location

Riko’s Thin Crust Pizza is coming to Long Island – again.

The Stamford pizzeria has opened a second Long Island location at 124 Old Country Road in Mineola, with an official grand opening tentatively scheduled for the end of August. It also oversees an operation in Levittown, which opened in 2019. Frank Sciremammano owns both Long Island franchises.

“Frank and his partners are just amazing brand partners,” commented Riko’s co-principal Luigi Cardillo. “They are like-minded and they truly care about the product.”

In addition to its two Stamford and two Long Island locations, Riko’s operates a pizzeria in Norwalk.