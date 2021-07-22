Stamford’s SIG Insurance acquired by California firm

Stamford’s SIG Insurance Agencies has been acquired by Relation Insurance Services for an undisclosed amount, with the result that all 65 of SIG’s employees will join Relation.

“When looking at potential partners, it was important to find a company that matched SIG’s vision and culture,” said SIG President Brian Rogers. “Relation places great emphasis on the customer experience and its employees, and these are the two most important things to us.”

“When we had the opportunity to meet the leadership at Relation, we realized this would be a great opportunity for SIG to help Relation grow in the Northeast,” added COO John Cody. “Our business models are very similar, and we feel that this relationship will allow us to serve our clients better and create new ones with the added benefits and expertise that the Relation family offers us.”

Founded in 1991, SIG – which has 11 additional offices in New York, New Hampshire and Rhode Island — focuses on commercial and personal lines insurance products, employee benefits, and financial services products.

“From the moment we met Brian and John, we could see that SIG’s culture aligns perfectly with Relation’s,” said Tim Hall, executive vice president and head of M&A for Relation, which is based in Walnut Creek, California.

“With that strong cultural foundation in place,” Hall said, “we are proud to partner with SIG to expand our Northeast presence and look forward to providing our new colleagues with the tools, resources, and capital to continue their growth.”

Earlier this month, Relation acquired another Stamford insurer, Gary Blaustein Associates LLC.