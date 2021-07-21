Ivy Rehab Network is continuing its rapid growth both in the Hudson Valley and across the country.

The outpatient physical, occupational, speech therapy and ABA clinic network has opened a new clinic at 412 Market St. in Nanuet, near the Shops at Nanuet.

The clinic is run by Dr. Nicole Listas, who will serve as director and physical therapist at the clinic, which offers in-office, telehealth and at-home care options.

Physical therapy, chronic pain treatment, soft tissue mobilization, orthopedic therapy, post-surgical treatment, TMJ treatment and sports injury treatment are among the treatments being offered at the new location.

In addition to the Nanuet location, Ivy has opened four more clinics across the country in the last month, in White Lake, Michigan; Charlottesville, Virginia; Plymouth, Michigan; and Bloomington, Illinois.

Since its start in 2003, Ivy, headquartered in White Plains, has opened over 265 outpatient facilities throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Southeast.

“As Ivy continues to rapidly grow, we ensure that we remain laser-focused on our company mission to ‘inspire and enable people to live life to the fullest’,” said Ivy CEO Troy Bage. “We are grateful to be able to open these five new facilities in such vibrant communities.”