WWE hosts TikTok contest for ring announcer

By
Phil Hall
-

WWE is hosting a competition on TikTok to find a guest ring announcer for its SummerSlam event in Las Vegas on Aug. 21.

WWE PeacockFor those eager to follow in the footsteps of Mean Gene Okerlund, the Stamford company is inviting contest participants to upload videos to TikTok using the hashtag #WWEAnnouncerContest. Two winners will be announced on the company’s TikTok channel on Aug. 16.

WWE is one of the most popular corporate channels on the TikTok platform, with more than 11 million followers.

“Our engagement on TikTok to date has been incredible and we couldn’t think of a better platform to help us find the next great ring announcer,” said Steve Braband, WWE vice president, digital.

Phil Hall
