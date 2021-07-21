Greenwich luxury retailer The Perfect Provenance closing in August

The Perfect Provenance, a luxury lifestyle retailer and cafe at 47 Arch St. in Greenwich, is closing after five years in business.

Owner Lisa Lori, who also operates two stores under the same brand name in California, announced the closure in an email to customers and followed up with a farewell message on the store’s Facebook page.

“We really created something special,” Lori wrote on Facebook. “We will be back soon with a pop-up or trunk show or something fun in the future!”

The store’s Cafe 47 will be open through Aug. 8 and the store’s final day of operations will be Aug. 15, Lori added.