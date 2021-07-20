Wells Fargo to open new Mamaroneck location

Wells Fargo Bank will open a new branch at 1100 E. Boston Post Rd. in Mamaroneck.

Royal Properties Inc., which brokered the deal, announced earlier this month that the bank had signed the lease for the 2,700-square-foot space that adjoins a CVS in the 17,000-square-foot shopping center building.

“Wells Fargo was drawn to this prime location due to its great frontage on Boston Post Road and the steady flow of foot traffic from CVS,” said Jeff Kintzer, principal of Royal Properties.

Wells Fargo has not yet announced an opening date for the branch.