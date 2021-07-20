Lamont signs law to modernize, streamline state government processes

Gov. Ned Lamont held a bill-signing ceremony yesterday at Grace Farms in New Canaan to commemorate the adoption of a new law modernizing and updating a variety of state government operations affecting procurement, digital government initiatives, and the Small and Minority Business (or set-aside) Program.

The legislation, Public Act 21-76, also adds new members with an education background to the Commission on Educational Technology.

As a result of the legislation, state agencies now have more flexibility to use modern digital tools, small and minority-owned businesses have better access to work with state government, and Connecticut has greater access to cutting-edge technology.

The measure also helps ensure that outdated bureaucratic processes are not a hindrance to accessing critical goods and services in times of need.

The advancements will also support the state in preparing for the wave of retirements anticipated in 2022.

“Particularly over this last year and a half as we’ve dealt with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, we’ve seen how business relationships and operational processes can mean the world to residents in numerous ways,” the governor said, “whether it be through public health initiatives, housing and employment needs, or any number of other issues.”

“When we eliminate unnecessary and duplicative processes for businesses, we grow the bench of providers and suppliers the state can work with, particularly in our times of need,” Gene Burk, director of procurement at the Connecticut Department of Administrative Services, said.

“At the height of the pandemic, Grace Farms made a commitment to close the PPE gap in Connecticut and sourced, procured, donated, and distributed 2 million PPE to health care workers around the state,” Sharon Prince, CEO and founder of Grace Farms Foundation, said. “This bill makes it even easier to partner and work with the state, particularly in times of crisis, which can ultimately save lives. This type of public-private partnership is an extraordinary example of what we can achieve together.”