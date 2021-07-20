Porsche dealer snaps up Stratford property for $600K

Stratford real estate firm Vidal/Wettenstein announced three recently completed deals, including the sale of 1701 Stratford Ave. to a Porsche dealer.

The sales price for the 7,000-square-foot building – formerly the home of Redco Audio, which moved to Monroe in 2020 — was $600,000 or $85.71 per foot. It will become a Porsche repair shop and showroom, according to Repasi Motorwerks principal Jim Repasi.

Vidal/Wettenstein partner Bruce Wettenstein negotiated the sales transaction for both parties.

Meanwhile, Vidal/Wettenstein partner Randy Vidal represented the seller, GMT Properties, of 1110 Broadbridge Ave. in Stratford. The $390,000 transaction also involved Wayne Hugendubel of Coldwell Banker, who represented the buyer, an unspecified IT services firm based in Milford.

Vidal also represented both the landlord and Ash Creek Enterprises, a regional IT support services firm, in the latter’s relocation to 999 Oronoque Lane in Stratford, a 42,000-square-foot professional office building. Ash Creek had been based in a converted two-family house at 1110 Broadbridge Ave. in Fairfield.

Phil Hall contributed to this article.