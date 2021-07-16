Yorktown becomes latest town in Westchester to opt out of cannabis sales

The Yorktown Town Board this week voted unanimously to opt out of permitting cannabis dispensaries and consumption sites within the town.

“It would be irresponsible for us to allow for a business when we don’t know what the rules of engagement are,” Town Supervisor Matt Slater said. “We still have questions on enforcement. We still have questions on breathalyzers.”

After the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act became law in March, several towns in Westchester have been weighing the pros and cons of allowing sales in their own municipalities.

Towns that have already decided to opt out include North Castle, Eastchester and Somers.

Personal marijuana consumption is legal across the state and cannot be reversed by municipalities.

If towns opt out, they can still decide to join at a later date. The Yorktown Town Board expressed that in the future, the town could reconsider the matter “once there is more clarity on regulations and enforcement.”

“My feeling is once we have a real law with real regulations, the next Town Board can consider what it wants to do,” Councilwoman Alice Roker said.