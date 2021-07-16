Tailwind Air starts weekday passenger flights from Bridgeport to Manhattan

Tailwind Air will begin daily nonstop weekday service for summer and fall travel on July 29 between Bridgeport’s Sikorsky Memorial Airport and Manhattan’s Skyport seaplane terminal.

The service to Skyport, at the foot of East 23rd Street by the East River, is designed for peak rush-hour travel for Bridgeport area residents as an alternative to car services, driving and the train. Tailwind Air is offering one-way fares starting at $135.

“Bridgeport is an important addition to our fast-expanding route network that targets urban commuters,” said Peter Manice, director of scheduled services and co-founder of Tailwind Air.

“By offering under 30-minute nonstop flights at peak commuting hours to Manhattan, we present massive time savings over other modes of transportation with a reasonable price.”

Other scheduled flight locations include East Hampton, Shelter Island and Montauk.