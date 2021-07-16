Stamford’s Avesi Partners closes initial fund at $875M

Avesi Partners LLC, a Stamford-headquartered private equity firm, announced the final closing of its debut fund, Avesi Partners I LP, with $875 million of capital commitments.

Avesi reported the fund was oversubscribed and closed above its original target of $650 million, with commitments from an investor group composed of endowments, foundations, family offices, consultants, funds of funds, and unnamed “seasoned CEOs and industry executives.”

Avesi Partners focuses its attention on privately held and family owned companies in the business services industry and the health care service and technology sector.

“We are thrilled to have earned the trust and support of such an exceptional group of investors,” said Chris Laitala, managing partner of Avesi Partners. “We look forward to partnering with talented families, founders and executives in targeted segments of the economy that are ripe for our transformational growth strategy.”