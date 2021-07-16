Home Aviation Leadership team changes at Stamford’s Aircastle Ltd.

Leadership team changes at Stamford’s Aircastle Ltd.

By
Phil Hall
-

Aircastle Ltd., the Stamford-based company that acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world, has announced several changes among its senior management.

aircastle
Silverman

Dane Silverman has been promoted to chief accounting officer from vice president and controller, a position he’s held since joining the company in September 2018. Earlier in his career, he was controller at Voyager Aviation and a senior manager at KMPG LLP’s audit practice.

Jim Connelly, the prior chief accounting officer, has been named to the new position of senior vice president for environmental, social and governance and for corporate communications.

He joined Aircastle in May 2007 as assistant controller for operational accounting and was previously with Lehman Brothers as controller.

The company also announced that Frank Constantinople, senior vice president for investor relations, is retiring at the end of October. He had been with the company since January 2012 and Connelly will inherit his responsibilities.

Previous articleLegoland makes colorful and crowded debut
Next articleStamford’s Avesi Partners closes initial fund at $875M
Phil Hall
http://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here