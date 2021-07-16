Leadership team changes at Stamford’s Aircastle Ltd.

Aircastle Ltd., the Stamford-based company that acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world, has announced several changes among its senior management.

Dane Silverman has been promoted to chief accounting officer from vice president and controller, a position he’s held since joining the company in September 2018. Earlier in his career, he was controller at Voyager Aviation and a senior manager at KMPG LLP’s audit practice.

Jim Connelly, the prior chief accounting officer, has been named to the new position of senior vice president for environmental, social and governance and for corporate communications.

He joined Aircastle in May 2007 as assistant controller for operational accounting and was previously with Lehman Brothers as controller.

The company also announced that Frank Constantinople, senior vice president for investor relations, is retiring at the end of October. He had been with the company since January 2012 and Connelly will inherit his responsibilities.