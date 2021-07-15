Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty opens new office in Red Hook

Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty announced the opening of its new location at 7484 S. Broadway (Route 9) in Red Hook, Dutchess County.

“As Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty looked at the landscape of northern Dutchess County for a potential office opening, the town of Red Hook simply stood out to us,” said Guy Barretta, chief operating officer of Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty.

“Candida (Ellis) and I felt the convenience to Columbia, Ulster and Greene counties, the town itself and the ability to get to other parts of Dutchess County made Red Hook the ideal location. It didn’t hurt that the town has welcomed us with open arms and that everyone has been so friendly!”

Agents from the brokerage have been serving the area already for years, from nearby offices.

The brokerage is a Coldwell Banker franchise with six locations throughout the Hudson Valley, in Kingston, New Paltz, Woodstock, Catskill, Windham and now Red Hook.

The company has maintained its Hudson Valley footprint for three decades.

“We have always loved how Red Hook feels, as a town and as a community,” said Candida Ellis, co-owner of the Coldwell Banker franchise. “It felt really right to us to make this move. When the decision came to a pivotal point, I looked at what I thought the future was going to hold in Dutchess County and the towns where we want to make our mark. This seemed like a natural choice.”