Charter inks agreements to continue offering ViacomCBS programming

ViacomCBS Inc. and Charter Communications Inc. have announced multiyear distribution agreements that will enable the Stamford-headquartered Charter to continue offering Spectrum customers ViacomCBS’ broadcast and cable networks along with its streaming services, including Paramount+, Pluto TV, BET+ and Noggin.

The companies stated they would expand their existing collaboration around addressable media and advanced advertising.

The financial and timeline details of the agreements were not disclosed.

“These comprehensive agreements with ViacomCBS recognize the fast-changing pace of the subscription video business and provide us the flexibilities to adapt for the benefit of our customers while also furthering our strategic interests in the advanced advertising realm and aggregated video store concept with the addition of the streaming apps,” said Tom Montemagno, executive vice president of programming acquisition for Charter.