IBM expands with two new acquisitions

IBM has acquired two companies within a one-week period.

The Armonk-headquartered IBM announced Thursday morning its acquisition of Bluetab Solutions Group S.L., a Madrid-based data and hybrid cloud consulting services provider focused on the brands in the banking, telecommunications, and energy and utilities industries across Spain, Mexico, Peru and Colombia. Bluetab will be folded into IBM’s data services consulting practice.

On July 8, IBM said its plans to acquire BoxBoat Technologies, a DevOps consultancy and enterprise Kubernetes certified service provider based in Bethesda, Maryland.

BoxBoat helps clients establish containers and Kubernetes as core enablers for cloud solutions, and its clients include Fortune 100 firms and government agencies.

The financial terms for both transactions were not disclosed.