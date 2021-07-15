CT ranks fifth among states for 2020 traffic-related fatalities

The coronavirus was not the only major threat to Connecticut residents during 2020 – new data from the National Highway Safety Administration and QuoteWizard determined that Connecticut ranked fifth among the states last year for the number of traffic-related fatalities.

The data recorded 310 traffic-related fatalities in 2020, up from the 254 recorded in 2019. Among its neighboring states, Rhode Island ranked fourth with a 25.9% year-over-year increase in traffic-related fatalities, while New York ranked 16th with a 10.9% spike and Massachusetts ranked 37th with a 1.5% uptick.

South Dakota had the most dangerous roads last year with a 33.3% rise in fatalities, while Hawaii was the safest with a 20.4% drop in deaths on its roadways; Hawaii was also one of nine states that recorded year-over-year declines in traffic-related fatalities.

The data also recorded 42,060 estimated traffic fatalities in 2020, compared with 39,107 in 2019, with an 11% increase in speeding-related deaths.

People between the ages of 25 and 34 saw the largest increase in traffic fatalities. Traffic fatalities among men and Blacks increased by 9% and 23.1%, respectively.