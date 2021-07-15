Humane Society opens New Rochelle shelter after $4.5M renovation

A ribbon-cutting on July 13 marked the end of a multiyear $4.5 million renovation of the Humane Society of Westchester’s facility at 70 Portman Road in New Rochelle.

Features of the new shelter include:

• Adoption rooms that offer solitude for people and potential pets to get to know each other;

• A larger entryway and lobby with vaulted ceiling to bring in natural light;

• Conference rooms for education and training programs regarding shelter animals for staff, alumni and volunteers;

• An entryway with a historic fountain and a bike rack; and

• An open cat room in the center of the lobby, viewable through large windows.

Founded in 1911 as the New Rochelle Humane Society, The Humane Society of Westchester now provides animal adoption and rescue services for 20 communities in the county.

The shelter typically cares for more than 500 dogs and 800 cats a year and serves Ardsley, Dobbs Ferry, Eastchester, Elmsford, Greenburgh, Harrison, Hartsdale, Hastings-on-Hudson, Irvington, Larchmont, Town of Mamaroneck, Mamaroneck Village, New Rochelle, Pelham, Pelham Manor, Port Chester, Rye, Rye Brook, Scarsdale and Tarrytown.

John Feldtmose, president of the society’s board of directors said that the improved physical plant will help facilitate adoptions and reduce the time animals spend in the no-kill shelter.

“We are proud to open this modern-day shelter with bright and functional spaces that welcome the public,” Feldtmose said. “The pandemic helped us to rethink how we were doing business and to position ourselves to operate in a more efficient way that is safer for our pets and offers a more personalized and better experience for adopters.”

Westchester County Executive George Latimer praised the completed project.

“Families here can put their trust in the Humane Society of Westchester to care for these animals and provide a peaceful, safe environment for them, until they find their forever home,” Latimer said. “As a dog owner myself, I could think of no better addition than adopting a shelter animal.”