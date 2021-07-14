Home Fairfield Synchrony raises minimum wage to $20 per hour

Synchrony raises minimum wage to $20 per hour

By
Phil Hall
-

Synchrony plans to raise the minimum wage for all of its hourly employees in the U.S. and Puerto Rico to $20 per hour.

synchrony financial

The Stamford company’s move takes effect in August and will cover more than 5,000 full- and part-time employees. The company added that it will bolster its 2021 bonus program in order to enable full-time hourly employees to become eligible for a $1,000 bonus.

“Companies have a responsibility to their communities and their employees,” remarked Brian Doubles, president and CEO of Synchrony, who added that the compensation upgrade will “allow us to remain an employer of choice now and for the future.”

Previous articleFrontier expands fiber-optic network across Connecticut
Next articleStamford’s Parc Grove Apartments sold for $154M
Phil Hall
http://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here