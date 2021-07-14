Home Fairfield Frontier expands fiber-optic network across Connecticut

Frontier expands fiber-optic network across Connecticut

Phil Hall
Frontier Communications will expand its 100% fiber-optic internet network to an additional 280,000 households across Connecticut during the second half of this year.

frontierThe Norwalk company said the expansion is the initial phase of a multi-year statewide effort. Within Fairfield County, the move will cover Bridgeport, Danbury, Norwalk, Shelton, Stamford and Trumbull.

“This infrastructure investment stems from Frontier’s belief that access to high-speed broadband is critical to building a digital society, enhancing community inclusion, and helping the environment,” said Julie Murtagh, senior vice president of Frontier’s Connecticut operations. “I am confident communities will see Frontier in a new way once they experience the power of fiber-optic technology.”

Phil Hall
