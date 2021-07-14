Stamford’s Parc Grove Apartments sold for $154M

Parc Grove Apartments, a 402-unit rental apartment complex at 200 Broad St. in Stamford, has been sold for $154 million.

The two-building, four-story development was opened in 1996 and includes a two-story fitness center and cross-training room, a resort-style pool, indoor basketball court, fireplace lounge and garage parking.

CBRE represented the seller, the New Jersey-based global investment adviser PGIM Real Estate, and procured the buyer, Pacific Urban Residential LLC, a multifamily investor headquartered in Palo Alto, California.