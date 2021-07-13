Home Fairfield Empire Portfolio Group of NYC acquires four local Orangetheory Fitness studios

Empire Portfolio Group of NYC acquires four local Orangetheory Fitness studios

By
Phil Hall
-

Empire Portfolio Group, a developer and franchisee of the Orangetheory Fitness health club network, has acquired four of the chain’s studios in Fairfield County.

OrangetheoryThe Orangetheory Fitness studios being acquired are based in Fairfield, Norwalk, Westport and Shelton and were sold by Mark Molina and Fred Maudsley, who started their franchises in 2004. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The New York City-based Empire Portfolio Group also operates Connecticut studios in Darien, Stamford and Milford, along with four in Manhattan and 11 in New Jersey.

“We’re thrilled about our continued growth,” Empire CEO Adam Krell said. “As current operators of some of the strongest performing studios in Connecticut, this opportunity was a natural next step for us.”

Previous articleW.R. Berkley Corp. forms small-business solutions unit
Next articleGreenwich home sales soared in second quarter
Phil Hall
http://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here