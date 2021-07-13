W.R. Berkley Corp. forms small-business solutions unit

W.R. Berkley Corp. has formed a new operating unit, Berkley Small Business Solutions.

The division will offer commercial insurance products for small businesses through a modern technology platform that leverages data and analytics. Its initial product offering will focus on preferred risks in the non-fleet transportation market, according to a company statement.

Jeanne R. Fenster, who joined Berkley as president of Berkley Prime Transportation in 2018, will be president of the new unit. The transportation division will continue to offer fleet trucking insurance under the leadership of David R. Lockhart, president of Berkley’s Carolina Casualty operation.

“Small businesses represent an important component of the U.S. economy,” said W. Robert Berkley Jr., president and CEO of the Greenwich corporation, “and this new operation will complement our existing businesses to deliver solutions specifically tailored for this market.

“By leveraging analytics, data and technology, this new operation will enable us to expand our footprint and offer attractive solutions to our customers in an easy-to-use platform,” he said.