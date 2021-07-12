Mark Twain’s Redding mansion listed for $4.2M

The Redding home where Mark Twain spent his final years has been listed for sale at $4.2 million.

The 29-acre property at 30 Mark Twain Lane is known as Stormfield, named after the writer’s last published story “Captain Stormfield’s Visit to Heaven.” Twain, whose real name was Samuel Langhorne Clemens, lived at Stormfield from 1908 until his death in 1910.

The 6,300-square-foot residence includes four bedrooms, five full bathrooms plus one partial bathroom, three fireplaces, plus a detached pool/carriage house offering heated pool, three garage bays and a second-floor guest/caretaker cottage with two bedrooms, full bath, living room and kitchen.

Stormfield had a colorful history – Twain nearly halted its construction due to the expense, and shortly after its completion the house was burglarized. He hosted numerous celebrities at the residence including Helen Keller and Thomas Edison, who brought his motion picture camera to shoot the only known film footage of Twain.

The residence was destroyed in a fire in 1923 and rebuilt two years later using the original terraces, stone walls and stone pillars.