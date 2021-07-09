Jonathan Drapkin stepping down as Pattern for Progress president/CEO

Jonathan Drapkin will step down from his role as president and CEO of nonprofit Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress at the end of the year.

Pattern for Progress is a policy, planning, advocacy and research nonprofit that has promoted regional, balanced, sustainable, and equitable solutions for the Hudson River Valley since 1965.

The organization said that Drapkin’s career experience in government and the private sector helped him earn the trust of New York State administrations, serving as a member of two commissions focused on the restructuring of local government.

Since its inception, he also served on the Executive Committee of the Mid-Hudson Regional Economic Development Council. During the pandemic he was a member of the Mid-Hudson’s Regional Control Room.

Notable Pattern programs launched during his tenure include the Urban Action Agenda to assist municipalities with their pathway forward; the Pattern Fellows, a mid-career training program on regionalism; Community Rebuilders, which assists residents in bringing ideas to fruition on how to better their communities; and the newest program, the Board Institute, which will create a pathway from the community to board service for underrepresented people.

“I wish to thank all of the board and staff – past and present – who I have had the privilege to work with,” Drapkin said. “I have always considered being the CEO and president of Pattern to be the best job in the Hudson Valley.”

Incoming Pattern Board Chair and Vice President of Customer Services and Gas Operations at Central Hudson Anthony Campagiorni commented, “Jonathan always brought a passion for the region and he will be missed. Looking ahead we will build on Jonathan’s legacy, continuing to address and bring visibility to the region’s most pressing issues in order to ensure a growing economy and vibrant quality of life for all of the residents of the Hudson Valley.”

A search committee of the board has been formed and has begun the process of finding Drapkin’s replacement.