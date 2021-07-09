New CEOs named at Stamford’s BlueTriton, Silgan

New CEOs have been named at a pair of Stamford companies.

BlueTriton Brands, the former U.S. and Canadian operations of Nestlé Waters, has named Jorge Mesquita as its CEO. The veteran Johnson & Johnson and Procter & Gamble executive joins as the company, known for its extensive portfolio of regional spring water and national purified water brands, embarks on growth and innovation initiatives as an independent business.

“Over the course of his long career in the consumer products industry, Jorge has developed an outstanding reputation as a strategic thinker and inspirational leader with a focus on operational excellence and a passion for re-energizing businesses and brands,” said Tony W. Lee, managing partner of One Rock Capital Partners, which earlier this year acquired the company in partnership with Metropoulos & Co.

“I look forward to working with our outstanding management team and talented professionals throughout the company to raise the bar on innovation while continuing to lead the way in sustainable water management and being a good neighbor in the communities in which we operate,” Mesquita remarked.

Meanwhile, Silgan Holdings Inc., a leading supplier of sustainable rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products, announced that, as part of the continuation of its long-term succession planning, its board of directors has appointed Adam J. Greenlee as CEO effective Sept. 1. Greenlee will also continue as president of the firm.

Tony Allott has served as Silgan’s CEO since March 2006 and was only its second CEO since its founding in 1987. Allott will continue to serve as its executive chairman.

“Adam and I have worked closely together on every major activity of Silgan for the past decade and he has been responsible for the oversight of each of our operating businesses in recent years,” Allott commented. “Just as importantly, Adam understands and personifies the unique culture of our company and has consistently shown his ability to deliver results as Silgan has continued on its path of growth and success.”