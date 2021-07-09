WWE debuts wrestler-inspired wines

Profession wrestling fans who double as oenophiles might be interested in learning about a pair of new wines being released by WWE.

The Stamford company has teamed with Wines That Rock to produce new offerings inspired by two of the most popular wrestlers in WWE history. Undertaker 2018 is a limited-edition Cabernet Sauvignon in honor of the 30-year career of that grappler; Ultimate Warrior 2019 Zinfandel offers a blend of 80% Zinfandel and 20% Sangiovese from the Northern Coast of California.

The wines are being sold online via the new wwewines.com website and can be shipped to 43 states and the District of Columbia.