Hudson Valley Hispanic Bar Association is launched

A new bar association has been created for Hispanic lawyers, judges, and other members of the legal community in the Hudson Valley region.

The Hudson Valley Hispanic Bar Association primarily will focus on 3rd and the 9th Judicial District of New York State, which encompasses the Hudson Valley region.

According to its mission statement, the association will also seek to provide mentorship and support for new lawyers and law students of Hispanic origin, as well as for practicing lawyers seeking to become judges.

It also plans to address the legal needs of the region’s Hispanic population.

Eric Santos, an attorney with Rivkin Radler LLP, was elected as the association’s first president while Hiram Anthony Raldiris, a senior trial lawyer at Peña & Kahn in the Bronx, was named president-elect.

Alejandra R. Gil, a partner at the law firm of Heidell, Pittoni, Murphy & Bach, was named vice president, while the secretary and treasurer roles went to Doralba Lassalle, owner and principal of Lassalle Law PLLC, and Andrea C. Soto, owner and principal of Soto Law PLLC, respectively.