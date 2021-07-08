Port Chester’s Appétit Bistro expands to SoNo

Port Chester restaurant Appétit Bistro has opened a second location in the SoNo section of Norwalk.

Appétit Bistro SoNo is at 136 Washington St. at the former site of Iron Brewing Co. The restaurant specializes in French cuisine, including escargot en croute with pastis maître’d butter, duck breast à l’orange and lemon sole with a caper-brown butter sauce.

The restaurant owners are also planning to open a seafood/prepared food market next door at 132C Washington St.

“The Norwalk location feels like a natural extension for us as our current location has such a large Fairfield County customer following,” said co-owner Edwin Montoya.

“We are looking forward to being in a coastal community and being a part of the energy and popular dining scene that SoNo is known for.”