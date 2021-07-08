Home Fairfield Port Chester’s Appétit Bistro expands to SoNo

Port Chester’s Appétit Bistro expands to SoNo

By
Phil Hall
-

Port Chester restaurant Appétit Bistro has opened a second location in the SoNo section of Norwalk.

Appétit Bistro SoNo is at 136 Washington St. at the former site of Iron Brewing Co. The restaurant specializes in French cuisine, including escargot en croute with pastis maître’d butter, duck breast à l’orange and lemon sole with a caper-brown butter sauce.

The restaurant owners are also planning to open a seafood/prepared food market next door at 132C Washington St.

“The Norwalk location feels like a natural extension for us as our current location has such a large Fairfield County customer following,” said co-owner Edwin Montoya.

“We are looking forward to being in a coastal community and being a part of the energy and popular dining scene that SoNo is known for.”

Previous articleFairfield County skincare doc joins Advanced Dermatology network
Next articleNorwalk Hospital opens biplane angiography suite
Phil Hall
http://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here