Bridgeport’s Zwally Hauling seeks vehicle storage facility in Monroe

Zwally Hauling LLC, a trucking and transportation company based in Bridgeport, is planning to relocate its vehicle storage facility to Monroe.

The Monroe Sun reported the company has filed a special permit application to open at 1545 Monroe Turnpike at the former site of Stevenson Lumber Co., where the company will use an existing maintenance facility as a garage for maintaining its fleet of dump trucks.

Zwally Hauling has been in business since 2001 and provides dump trucks to transport, pave and mill environmental construction materials.

Ryan Condon a member of Monroe’s Planning and Zoning Commission, welcomed the permit application.

“It’s not a hotel or go-carts, or something flashy, but this business is low impact,” he said. “It’s adequately screened. I’m excited to see what else comes here.”