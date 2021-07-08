Norwalk Hospital opens biplane angiography suite

Norwalk Hospital has opened a biplane angiography suite with the latest technology for diagnosing and treating neurological and cardiovascular problems such as stroke and heart disease.

The biplane angiography system utilizes two rotating cameras to create detailed, three-dimensional X-ray images of blood vessels, soft tissue and blood flow. Endovascular neurosurgeons and cardiologists will use the system to perform procedures such as opening blockages in vessels to restore blood flow to the brain or heart through tiny incisions with greater precision.

Advantages of the system include:

Shorter procedure times because it simultaneously captures two angles of the imaging area versus one.

Image accuracy and quality enable physicians to diagnose and treat problems faster.

Less contrast dye, which is particularly beneficial for patients with renal issues.

Reduced radiation exposure.

“Biplane angiography has enhanced how Norwalk Hospital cares for patients with complex brain and spinal cord vascular problems, such as acute stroke, arteriovenous malformations, dural arteriovenous fistulas and aneurysms,” said Dr. Paul Wright, senior vice president and system chair of the Nuvance Health Neuroscience Institute.

“We are committed to continuous improvement by bringing game-changing technology and neurological and endovascular care to our patients.”

The biplane angiography system has also expanded diagnostic and treatment options for heart and vascular conditions, including coronary artery disease, peripheral vascular disease, aneurysms and atrial fibrillation.

“This new biplane angiography equipment produces crisp, clear images that are advantageous when working on challenging cardiac and vascular anatomy,” said Dr. Mark Warshofsky, senior vice president and system chair of the Nuvance Health Heart and Vascular Institute. “Our electrophysiologists and interventional cardiologists will use this technology for the benefit of the community.”

Opening the biplane angiography suite required renovating the existing catheterization lab and extensive education and training for staff over the last year. Neurosurgeon Dr. Joshua Marcus and Dr. Warshofsky traveled to Germany to evaluate the unique piece of equipment before Norwalk Hospital procured it.