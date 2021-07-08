Temporary FanDuel sportsbook coming to Mohegan Sun

In the latest development in Connecticut’s offering online sports betting and iGaming, a temporary retail Mohegan Sun / FanDuel Sportsbook will be inside Mohegan Sun featuring four live betting windows and 16 self-service betting terminals.

The companies anticipate opening the permanent Sportsbook location this winter, subject to securing regulatory approvals. The state Department of Consumer Protection must draft regulations for Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods to operate such gaming offerings, and the U.S. Department of Interior must approve changes negotiated in the compact between the casinos’ tribal owners and Connecticut.

As previously reported, provisional licenses have been issued to MPTN CT Fantasy LLC, a wholly owned affiliate of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation; MGA Technology DFS LLC, a wholly owned affiliate of the Mohegan Tribe of Indians; and the Connecticut Lottery Corp.

MPTN CT Fantasy has contracted with DraftKings, which was required to pay the state $832,383.45. MGA Technology DFS has contracted with FanDuel, which was required to pay the state $325,914.91. The Lottery Corp. has yet to enter into a contract with a fantasy sports operator.

Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE) officially entered the iGaming universe with the launch of Mohegan Digital, announced earlier this month.

“Our partnership is a priority for Mohegan Digital, as we look to grow and enhance our casino, sportsbook and online operations in Connecticut and beyond,” said MGE President and CEO Ray Pineault. “We’re confident that FanDuel will deliver a best-in-class digital and in-person experience for our loyal guests.”

“We have some incredible plans for the retail space at Mohegan Sun, with the potential to be the largest FanDuel sportsbook in the United States,” said Amy Howe, president of FanDuel Group. “When we combine the retail sports betting experience with the opportunity for online sports betting and iGaming, Connecticut is going to be a key state for us as we look towards the start of football season.”