Fairfield County skincare doc joins Advanced Dermatology network

Advanced Dermatology PC, which has over 50 locations across Connecticut, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, has entered a new partnership with Dr. Gail Whitman of SkinCare Physicians of Fairfield County, with offices in Stratford and Norwalk.

Founded in 1998 by Whitman, SkinCare Physicians of Fairfield County provides medical, cosmetic and surgical dermatology services. Whitman also does volunteer work for Camp Discovery, a program for children with debilitating skin conditions ranging from eczema and psoriasis, to vitiligo and alopecia, to epidermolysis bullosa and ichthyosis.

“This new partnership will enable the SkinCare Physicians of Fairfield County to be integrated into Advanced Dermatology and my patients will benefit from the additional services and lasers that we can provide,” she said.

Advanced Dermatology PC continues to seek partnerships with dermatologists in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic states.