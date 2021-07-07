D.A. reveals trash hauler’s stripper charges

City Carting of Westchester, a trash hauling firm with a $20 million annual contract with the county, has allegedly ripped off Westchester taxpayers for nearly $135,000 for charges at strip clubs.

District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah charged City Carting and manager Christopher Oxer, 35, of Darien, Connecticut with six counts of filing false financial records on July 6 in White Plains City Court.

City Carting and Oxer did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.

The Rye Brook company has held the county contract since 2004. It operates transfer stations, a facility for recycling materials, and a landfill for the county.

Robert Oxer, Darien, is the president, according to Connecticut business records, and Anthony Terenzio, New Canaan, Connecticut, is vice president.

City Carting is required to submit financial information to Kroll Associates, a Manhattan investigations firm that according to a press release from the district attorney ensures that the company complies with civil and criminal laws “and is not under the influence of organized crime.”

In 2018 and 2019, according to the felony complaint, City Carting submitted ledgers with false information with the intent of defrauding the county.

The ledgers classified American Express credit card transactions as business expenses that were actually for charges at strip clubs, including $40,000 on one visit.

Strip club expenses were allegedly attributed to tires, equipment maintenance, tolls, equipment transportation, maintenance – grounds, and damage / OOP repairs.

For instance, a May 2018 ledger shows expenses for tires and equipment maintenance, according to the felony complaint, that were actually for charges at Prime 333 at Sapphire, a restaurant and strip club on East 60th St. in Manhattan.

On four occasions, credit card charges were traced to Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club, at West 51st St., and another time to Sapphire Times Square.

The charges “represent a brazen attempt to rip off county residents,” Rocah’s press release states.