Douglas Elliman relocates to historic Greenwich office

Douglas Elliman has moved its flagship Connecticut office to a new location, but will remain in Greenwich.

The new office will be in the historical landmark John Lockhart House at 75 Arch St.

Upgrading from its office at 88 Field Point Road to accommodate its growing footprint and 70 agents, Elliman will now have the entire four-story, 6,000-square foot house.

“While we have enjoyed our time at 88 Field Point Road in Greenwich, it is time we trade up to a larger space for the betterment of our successful agents and their clients,” said Scott Durkin, president and chief operating officer at Douglas Elliman. “We are incredibly proud to call the John Lockhart House home and look forward to conducting best-in-class real estate service from our new stomping ground.”

The John Lockhart House was built in 1867 and added to the Greenwich Landmarks Registry in 2013. It has been restored and renovated, and is about a block away from Railroad Avenue and the Greenwich Metro-North station.