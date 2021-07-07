Rockland County awards over $175,000 in local tourism grants

Rockland County will award a total of $175,691 to organizations that promote tourism in the county.

County Executive Ed Day made the announcement at Palisades Credit Union Park in Pomona yesterday.

The funding will be spread over 18 organizations:

ArtsRock ($9,200)

Friends of Harmony Hall ($20,000)

GARNER Arts Center ($10,000)

Greater Suffern Chamber of Commerce ($8,200)

Haverstraw Brick Museum ($4,000)

Haverstraw Riverwide Arts ($8,250)

Holocaust Museum & Center for Tolerance and Education ($5,000)

India Cultural Society of Rockland ($4,900)

Nanuet Chamber of Commerce ($12,000)

New York Boulders ($10,000)

Nyack News & Views/CCSD Sport Event ($8,200)

Penguin Rep Theatre ($19,000)

RCC Hospitality & Culinary Arts Center ($8,000)

Rockland Center for the Arts ($6,000)

Rockland Farm Alliance ($5,000)

Rockland Pride Center ($5,000)

Sloatsburg Chamber of Commerce ($12,941)

Visit Nyack ($20,000)

The county noted that tourism in Rockland accounts for 7.1% of all employment, according to a New York State Empire Development study, bringing in more than $30 million in local tax revenue.

The industry faced a downturn over the past year, but is seeing a return lately, and the funding is intended to boost that comeback.

“The tourism funds going to these agencies are County dollars and they come with a set of performance expectations,” Day said. “We have every confidence that the organizations receiving this funding will use it to bring visitors here to see all that Rockland has to offer. And I know that our baseball, music, theater, art, riverfronts, and downtowns will keep them coming back. This is the way forward. We have created a resilient environment where businesses thrive, and jobs are created.”

One direct project for the funding cited was the New York Boulders’ $10,000 award, which will be utilized to promote the team’s games and events, including the Israel Olympic Baseball Team visit in July 12 and the New York Police Department-Fire Department matchup on Aug. 28.