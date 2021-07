Law firm Carmody Torrance Sandak & Hennessey LLP has committed to a 19,241-square-foot-lease at 1055 Washington Blvd. in Stamford.

Carmody’s client base encompasses businesses, utilities, governmental entities and individuals. The firm, which currently operates a Stamford office at 707 Summer St., also has offices in New Haven, Waterbury, Litchfield and Southbury.

CBRE represented the property owner, RPW Group, while Newmark represented Carmody in the transaction.