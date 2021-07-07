W. R. Berkley names new president of fire and marine division

W. R. Berkley Corp. has named David A. Higley as president of Berkley Fire & Marine, effective July 12.

Higley joins Berkley Fire & Marine with more than 30 years of commercial property and casualty insurance experience, including more than 10 years in executive leadership roles in the marine market. He most recently served as senior vice president and head of the marine practice at Argo Insurance Group in Springfield, Massachusetts.

“David is a dynamic, results oriented property and casualty insurance executive with a proven track record in delivering underwriting profit and growth,” remarked Berkley Corp. President and CEO W. Robert Berkley Jr. “Berkley Fire & Marine is an important component of our business with a bright future and we are confident that Dave will help us build upon its strong foundation.”

Based in Greenwich, W. R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the U.S.