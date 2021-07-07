Ex-Xerox CEO Ursula Burns tapped as board chairwoman at Teneo

Former Xerox CEO Ursula Burns has been named chairwoman of the board of Teneo, a New York City-based public relations and communications strategy firm.

Burns has served in an advisory role with Teneo after leaving Norwalk’s Xerox in 2016. Her new role is effective immediately and comes one week after Chairman and CEO Declan Kelly resigned in the wake of news reports of inappropriate behavior towards women at a party in May.

“As chairwoman, I intend to focus on advising and growing Teneo’s clients, as well as continuing to build a world-class firm culture,” Burns said in a press statement.

Burns’ ascension to the leadership role at Xerox in 2009 marked the first time that a Black woman became chief executive of a Fortune 500 company.

In her post-Xerox years, she served as chairwoman of the Dutch internet services company Veon from 2017 to 2020, and she is currently a member of the board of directors at Exxon, Uber and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.