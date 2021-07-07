C&S Wholesale Grocers closing Newburgh warehouse with 304 employees

C&S Wholesale Grocers, a food supply company serving regional supermarkets, plans to close its Newburgh warehouse facility, which has a 304-person workforce.

In a filing with the state’s Department of Labor, the company said the facility at 1500 Corporate Blvd. is scheduled to begin shutting down operations on Oct. 2.

The company said the closure was the “a result of a decision by one of their largest customers to move to a self-distribution model,” a reference to Ahold Delhaize, the parent company of the Hannaford and Stop & Shop supermarket chains. That firm has announced plans to create a self-distribution model over the next two years.

The company will retain its other Hudson Valley facility at 1 Elizabeth Drive in Chester.

C&S Wholesale Grocers is headquartered in Keene, New Hampshire, and operates 33 facilities across the country.