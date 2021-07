Caregiver Linda Papaspliliotopulus of Meriden was selected as the Assisted Living Services Inc. (ALS) Platinum Caregiver Award winner for the month of February. She received a check for $5,000. “I can’t take it, I love you guys,” said Papaspliliotopulus as she was overcome with emotion and hugged Mario D’Aquila, ALS chief operating officer. Lynne Schmidt, ALS director of…