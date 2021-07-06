Houlihan Lawrence sets record with $1B in Greenwich sales volume in first 6 months

Houlihan Lawrence sets record with $1B in Greenwich sales volume in first...

The Greenwich and Riverside offices of Houlihan Lawrence surpassed $1 billion in sales volume during the first six months of this year, the brokerage announced.

Last year, it took 11 months for the brokerage to achieve the billion-dollar mark.

“Achieving this incredible milestone within 6 months is a new record at Houlihan Lawrence, and a testament to the amazing network of agents throughout our Greenwich and Riverside offices,” said David Haffenreffer, brokerage manager of the Greenwich office.

The 10 highest prices sold in the Greenwich/Riverside market in the first half of 2021 were:

23 Smith Road, Greenwich $27,750,000

465 Field Point Road, Greenwich $11,450,000

118 Glenwood Drive, Greenwich $11,325,000

1 Harbor Drive, Greenwich $10,000,000

272 Round Hill Road, Greenwich $9,500,000

18 Red Top Road, Riverside $7,800,000

201 Otter Rock Drive, Greenwich $7,500,000

751 Lake Ave., Greenwich $7,495,000

65 Clapboard Ridge Road, Greenwich$7,495,000

27 Khakum Wood Road, Greenwich $6,880,000

23 Smith Road is a Belle Haven peninsula waterfront estate encompassing over 5 acres on a private road, with 681 feet of shoreline on Greenwich Harbor. It was the highest waterfront selling price so far this year in the Greenwich market. Houlihan Lawrence’s Sally Maloney was the exclusive listing agent of the property.