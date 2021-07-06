Houlihan Lawrence sets record with $1B in Greenwich sales volume in first 6 months

The Greenwich and Riverside offices of Houlihan Lawrence surpassed $1 billion in sales volume during the first six months of this year, the brokerage announced.
Last year, it took 11 months for the brokerage to achieve the billion-dollar mark.
“Achieving this incredible milestone within 6 months is a new record at Houlihan Lawrence, and a testament to the amazing network of agents throughout our Greenwich and Riverside offices,” said David Haffenreffer, brokerage manager of the Greenwich office.
The 10 highest prices sold in the Greenwich/Riverside market in the first half of 2021 were:
- 23 Smith Road, Greenwich $27,750,000
- 465 Field Point Road, Greenwich $11,450,000
- 118 Glenwood Drive, Greenwich $11,325,000
- 1 Harbor Drive, Greenwich $10,000,000
- 272 Round Hill Road, Greenwich $9,500,000
- 18 Red Top Road, Riverside $7,800,000
- 201 Otter Rock Drive, Greenwich $7,500,000
- 751 Lake Ave., Greenwich $7,495,000
- 65 Clapboard Ridge Road, Greenwich$7,495,000
- 27 Khakum Wood Road, Greenwich $6,880,000
23 Smith Road is a Belle Haven peninsula waterfront estate encompassing over 5 acres on a private road, with 681 feet of shoreline on Greenwich Harbor. It was the highest waterfront selling price so far this year in the Greenwich market. Houlihan Lawrence’s Sally Maloney was the exclusive listing agent of the property.