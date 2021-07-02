Auto styling franchise Tint World coming to CT

Automotive styling franchise Tint World is coming to Connecticut, via a 10-year retail lease for 5,320 square feet at 253 Main Ave. in Norwalk.

Colliers Senior Managing Director Bob Miller and Associate Tim Johnson were the exclusive leasing agents for the property and secured the lease on behalf of the landlord AC 26 OZ LLC.

“Fairfield County has shown its resilience throughout this pandemic, and lately we’ve been seeing a very strong resurgence in leasing activity among all asset classes,” said Johnson. “Main Avenue in Norwalk is a strong retail corridor which provides great traffic and strong tenant visibility and we were very pleased that we were able to secure a long-term lease in our client’s space for Tint World, which is a strong and rapidly-growing organization.”

Jon Najjar of Morrow Hill represented Tint World in the transaction.