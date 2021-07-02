Stamford insurance agency Gary Blaustein Associates acquired by California firm

Stamford insurance brokerage Gary Blaustein Associates LLC has been acquired by Relation Insurance Services Inc., based in Walnut Creek, California, for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 1999, Gary Blaustein Associates provides commercial insurance solutions to clients in Connecticut and Rhode Island. The agency specializes in the hospitality, contractors and habitational industries.

Relation is backed by private equity firm Aquiline Capital Partners and specializes in risk management and benefits consulting services. The company has more than 75 locations across the U.S. and approximately 825 employees.

“For nearly 30 years, Gary Blaustein Associates has been helping local businesses and individuals protect their assets and manage their risks,” said Tim Hall, executive vice president and head of mergers and acquisitions for Relation. “Gary and his team know the Connecticut and greater Northeastern marketplace very well. We are excited to serve their customers and grow our presence throughout the region.”