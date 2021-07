Tuckahoe’s The Avenue at Crestwood sells for $15.5M

The mixed-use Tuckahoe property The Avenue at Crestwood has sold for $15.5 million.

Built in 2015 and based at 300 Columbus Ave., the three-story, 38,900-square-foot property consists of 47 luxury rental apartments – 41 studio units and six one-bedroom units – along with three street-level retail spaces.

This is the first time that the property has changed ownership.

Redwood Realty Advisors in Elmsford represented the seller, Giulio Monaco, and procured the buyer, Antonietta Gentile.