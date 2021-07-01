Live shows return at White Plains Performing Arts Center

White Plains Performing Arts Center has announced the return of live programming to its stage starting July 10.

Three in-person shows are planned for the summer, the first of which is “Rock ‘N Radio: Music’s Biggest Hits” on July 10, featuring performers Scott Coulter, Natalie Douglas and Blaine Alden Krauss.

The next is a comedy show by Mark Cordes titled “The Spouse Whisperer” on July 24.

The last of the shows is an acoustic classic hits show. “John Lloyd Young: Jukebox Hero,” will feature music direction by Tommy Faragher and take place Aug. 28.

Mainstage musicals will return later this fall, according to a social media post from the performing arts center.

Since its closing last year, the theater has updated its facility with new Covid-19 safety measures, including HVAC air purification systems.