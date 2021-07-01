RIPCO announces slew of lease deals in Westchester, Fairfield counties

New York City retail brokerage RIPCO Real Estate announced it has recently brokered a number of deals in the region.

Led by RIPCO’s Westchester and Connecticut specialists Lisa Daniel and Nina Becker, the deals are a mixture of food & beverage, real estate and health/fitness tenants.

“Westchester and Fairfield counties have seen a great retail rebound, as brands follow consumers flocking to these regions, seeking less density and more space,” said Daniel. “As the economy recovers and while interest rates remain low, these regions will keep steadily growing.”

The recent deals represented by Daniel include:

The Grit Ninja

o Address: 85 Water Street, Norwalk

o Square footage: 10,119

o Lease term: 5 years

Triplemint Real Estate

o Address: 151 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck

o Square footage: 2,800

o Lease term: 5 years

Yoga Six

o Address: 375 White Plains Road, Eastchester

o Square footage: 2,249

o Lease term: 10 years

Cold Fusion

o Address: 178 Main Street, Westport

o Square footage: 1,106

o Lease term: 5 years

Ali Weiss Jewels

o Address: 388 Main Street, Armonk

o Square footage: 1,000

o Lease term: 5 years

Timothy Tyler Hair

o Address: 49 S. Moger Ave, Mount Kisco

o Square footage: 797

o Lease term: 5 years

Bottomline Blinds

o Address: 388 Main Street, Armonk

o Square footage: 500

o Lease term: 7 years

CRAFTBOTTLZ

o Address: 1 Morse Ct, New Canaan

o Square footage: 885

o Lease term: 5 years

The recent deals represented by Becker include:

TD Bank

o Address: 1 Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich

o Square footage: 3,604

o Lease term: 10 years

La Taqueria

o Address: 1051 Post Road, Darien

o Square footage: 2,000

o Lease term: 10 years

HAVEN

o Address: 125 N Main Street, Port Chester

o Square footage: 1,275

o Lease term: 15 years

Altin Lounge

o Address: 1 Atlantic Street, Stamford

o Square footage: 1,200

o Lease term: 10 years

“Evident in the recent deals we brokered, these markets will continue to welcome more experiential retail, F&B (food and beverage), fitness and wellness concepts, especially as people crave more in-person offerings post-Covid-19,” Becker said.